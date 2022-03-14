Hawaii Swim School Continues Efforts to Support Emergency Services in Ukraine
Swim Lessons Hawaii launches #milesofpeace social media challenge and hosts Swim for Peace events to raise awareness for peace and funds for Ukrainian refugees
The community's support is momentous and I am truly grateful to all who are helping raise awareness and supporting Ukrainian civilians during catastrophe.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swim Lessons Hawaii, a locally-owned swim school based in Honolulu, recently launched the Invasion of Peace mission, an initiative to raise awareness for peace in Ukraine and aid individuals on the ground in Eastern Ukraine and neighboring counties who are working tirelessly to provide clothes, food, shelter and transportation to those in need. Funds donated to the cause directly support the evacuation and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees through the Maitreya Institute 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization.
— Oleksii Savenko
The swim school hosted the first Swim for Peace event on March 5, by swimming the original Ironman 2.4-mile course in Honolulu from Kaimana Beach to Fort Derussy. This swim kickstarted the challenge to swimmers and athletes around the state and across the world to dedicate their swim, run, bike or paddle miles to #milesofpeace to help raise awareness for peace, and fundraise to aid people affected by the current crisis in Ukraine for the Invasion of Peace mission.
“The Invasion of Peace initiative to support Ukrainian refugees is a very personal endeavor, as I grow up in Ukraine and have family and friends in the country who are struggling to endure dangerous living conditions during this time of crisis,” said Oleksii Savenko, co-founder and head coach of Swim Lessons Hawaii.
“The community's support is momentous and I am truly grateful to all who are helping raise awareness and supporting Ukrainian civilians during catastrophe. Times like this show just how strong our Hawaii community is, and the Ohana roots that bring us together in support of peace and harmony during moments of fear and uncertainty,” Savenko added.
Community members and people around the world are encouraged to post images of their activities such as swimming, biking, walking, running, or paddling on social media, using the tag #milesofpeace to show their support for peace in Ukraine and around the world.
In addition, 10 percent of all proceeds at Swim Lessons Hawaii are currently being donated to the Invasion of Peace mission.
To learn more about Invasion of Peace, please follow on social media @invasionofpeace.
To donate to the cause, please visit https://tinyurl.com/peaceinukraine.
About Swim Lessons Hawaii
Swim Lessons Hawaii is a locally-owned swim school established in 2015 in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the largest mobile swim school in the state, lessons for infants, children, teens and adults are provided at client-selected homes and community pools. Swim Lessons Hawaii co-founder Oleksii Savenko launched Invasion of Peace in 2022, a fundraising initiative to support individuals working on the ground in Eastern Ukraine and neighboring counties to provide clothes, food, shelter and transportation to those in need during this time of war. For more information, follow along on social media @swimlessonshawaii and @invasionofpeace. To donate to the cause, please visit https://tinyurl.com/peaceinukraine.
Oleksii Savenko
Swim Lessons Hawaii
+1 808-797-8187
oleksii@swimlessonshawaii.co
Visit us on social media:
Other