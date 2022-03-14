Usherpa Named to HousingWire Top100 List, Again
The firm is once again listed in the top 100 tech firms serving the real estate industry.
We’re the only enterprise CRM designed to serve both mortgage originators and real estate professionals, enabling stronger partnerships between these important business referral partners.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, is proud to announce that the company has been named to the 2002 HW Tech100 Real Estate list published by mortgage industry trade publication HousingWire. The program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.
— Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa
“This year’s list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes.”
“In a purchase money mortgage market, connections to real estate agents becomes vitally important, which makes Usherpa a very powerful solution,” said Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa. “We’re the only enterprise CRM designed to serve both mortgage originators and real estate professionals, enabling stronger partnerships between these important business referral partners. We’re very pleased that HousingWire’s editorial team has recognized our status in the industry again this year.”
When Harrington and her husband founded the company in 1995, they were originating mortgage loans and seeking a better tool for marketing home loans, especially to real estate agents. They developed a tool that would allow any loan officer or real estate agent to remain connected to their former clients. It provided Realtors with information they could use to sell more homes, thereby referring more leads to the mortgage company. Over the years, the real estate sales tools have become better and better until today the marketing content is unmatched in the industry.
Usherpa has evolved into the industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. The company’s Smart CRM software has helped thousands of Loan Officers and real estate agents stay connected with partners and clients. Together, these industry professionals have helped hundreds of thousands of borrowers fulfill their dreams of homeownership.
“As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last.”
Find out more by visiting the company online at https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About HousingWire
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
