St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

CASE#: 22A4001618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Colin Connery

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2022 @ approximately 1850 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Old Post Road, Bradford Vermont 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child 

 

ACCUSED: Shane Kilduff                                                 

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

At the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers received a report that Shane Kilduff was exhibiting threatening and assaultive behaviors towards a household member. Further investigation revealed that Kilduff had assaulted that household member causing them pain. Troopers took Kilduff into custody on 3/13/2022 and processed him at the Bradford State Police Outpost. Kilduff was ultimately released with conditions.

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022, 1230 PM             

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court 

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 *Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

 

