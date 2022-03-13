St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
CASE#: 22A4001618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2022 @ approximately 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Post Road, Bradford Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Shane Kilduff
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers received a report that Shane Kilduff was exhibiting threatening and assaultive behaviors towards a household member. Further investigation revealed that Kilduff had assaulted that household member causing them pain. Troopers took Kilduff into custody on 3/13/2022 and processed him at the Bradford State Police Outpost. Kilduff was ultimately released with conditions.
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022, 1230 PM
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Included
