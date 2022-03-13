St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4001618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2022 @ approximately 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Post Road, Bradford Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Shane Kilduff

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers received a report that Shane Kilduff was exhibiting threatening and assaultive behaviors towards a household member. Further investigation revealed that Kilduff had assaulted that household member causing them pain. Troopers took Kilduff into custody on 3/13/2022 and processed him at the Bradford State Police Outpost. Kilduff was ultimately released with conditions.

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022, 1230 PM

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.