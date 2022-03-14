MortgageHippo Makes List of Top 100 Tech Firms

Valentin Saportas

This makes the fifth year in a row the company has made the list.

With hundreds of lenders using our platform and more coming aboard each month, we have become the place innovative lenders come to realize their own unique visions for the home finance business.” — Valentin Saportas, CEO, MortgageHippo

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform, is proud to announce that the company has been named to the 2022 HW Tech100 Mortgage Technology list published by mortgage industry trade publication HousingWire. This is the fifth year the company has made the prestigious industry list.

The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday.

“This year’s list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes.”

“I’m very pleased that HousingWire’s editors are noticing our continued commitment to innovation,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo. “With hundreds of lenders using our platform and more coming aboard each month, we have become the place innovative lenders come to realize their own unique visions for the home finance business.”

The company’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. Since launching DLP 2.0, MortgageHippo has added over 75 lenders to its platform, representing a broad mix of banks, credit unions and Independent Mortgage Banks across the country.

DLP 2.0 accelerates time-to-delivery through either pre-defined templates or customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages profitably right out of the box. The new platform delivers the flexibility to originate through any marketing or origination channel, the agility to continuously and quickly adapt to evolving market needs, and the adaptability for lenders to embrace the accelerating pace of change across the landscape, with borrowers, partners and technologies.

“As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last.”

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is the leading consumer-first low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.