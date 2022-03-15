Queer pop reinvented: SONO announces ‘OH BOY!’ the new single by Nicky Buell
A queer centric pop beast, with live cello strings, sexy sultry bass and a sick synthesizer one will find it hard not to dance to it.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OH BOY!' is a song about queer love, lust, sexiness. When a lover makes one feel good in a romantic, emotional, and sexual way one can't help but say 'OH BOY!' This song is a direct reflection of those feelings. This song is about the appropriate sexualization of one's lover. Nicky collaborated with Dom De Paz to write this banger.
Listen to / Pre-Save ‘ OH BOY! ’ here: https://sono.to/ohboy
Nicky Buell commented: "When my friend had pitched this idea to me, I immediately knew that this song was going to be something special. I was so lucky to collaborate with him when we wrote this, we were on the same exact wavelength and it really shows our synergy sonically. I've had the opportunity to work along with Nic Casey who is an up and coming producer in Seattle, it's been hell-of-a time recording and writing this song with these two".
Artist Bio
Seattle-based pop artist Nicky Buell is quickly establishing himself as a leading voice in the queer pop scene. He wants the LGBTQ+ community to feel seen and heard. His bullhorn of choice: music.
As he puts it, “I just want to normalize a boy singing about another boy in music. I don’t hear enough songs about boys being in lust over other boys on the radio, or in music enough. We need more representation; I want to be that representation for other queer people when I didn’t have that myself at a younger age.” Nicky has collaborated with iconic artists and producers throughout the Pacific Northwest including Phil Peterson (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey), Matthew Wolk (Dempsey Hope, Sam Lachow), and Seattle-based popstar Anna Thompson, his childhood best friend with whom he released ‘Thirsty.’ It was through this song that Nicky would publicly come out at the age of twenty. He followed ‘Thirsty’ with the releases of singles ‘Bromance’ and ‘Moonboy’ off his debut EP ‘Spongy Emerald Prince,’ a project that honors and chronicles his triumphs and heartbreak during his first year as an openly gay man.
Having launched his project just four months ago, he’s already received press from major publications on the West Coast like Rage Robot and The Spokesman-Review. Sonically, Nicky draws inspiration from artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and John Legend. He not only sits in the pop realm but also bends the genre, adding in the occasional punchy rap verse to elevate his sound.
Nicky is an artist one can root for, coming into his own through the creation of fun electronic-tinged pop anthems guaranteed to be stuck in one's head for days.
ABOUT SONO
SONO Music is a record label and a collective of people aiming to empower artists by working on projects they personally love as a collaborative family.
Providing services globally, SONO aims to embrace music while inspiring an outward thinking, making people enthusiastic about a world that has no boundaries, by communicating through music.
Company’s services include A&R, music production, marketing and promotion, artist branding, radio & PR, global distribution and analytics.
SONO is dedicated to connecting artists and creatives globally, and to leave the world more colorful than we found it.
