SONO Music Group lands in the Metaverse with Dontmesswithjuan. A new vision and a new conception of art
SONO Music Group it’s honoured to explore the Metaverse for the first time with Dontmesswithjuan which mints her first NFT product on Zora.MONTREAL, CANADA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dontmesswithjuan and SONO Music Group land in the Metaverse, by dropping Dontmesswithjuan’s first NFT from her last album: Juan & the Pursuit of Happiness
The title is ‘Daily Grind: A Little Animated Story’ and it’s meant to dive into the surreal universe and the stories surrounding the debut album. This is the first piece of a collection of 8 little animated stories, one for each song of the album.
Discover Dontmesswithjuan’s NFT here: https://zora.co/collections/zora/6080
This one explains the first level in Juan’s quest to find happiness, where he needs to confront himself for the first time and accept the haunting questions.
Dontmesswithjuan commented: “I am humbled to take my first step into the future, this time in collaboration with Abraham Merr and SONO. I am ready to explore, to learn, to adapt with this new journey. The characters are ready for this and I think they will love living in the Metaverse. It feels like a new playfield where imagination has no limit for what we can create around our music paths. LFG as the cool kids say.”
WHO IS DONTMESSWITHJUAN?
Dontmesswithjuan is the project of a girl who likes to stay in the shadows. From Montreal, 360° artist, she is unfolding into her own genre called Surrealist Electronica, where her philosophical questions, haunting voice, dark textures, sound design, glitchy foley elements, and surrealist videos collide to create a cinematic world outside of human reality.
Written, recorded, produced and mixed by Dontmesswithjuan, the last single Young Lady from her album Juan & the Pursuit of Happiness was released along with the album on June 25th, 2021 followed by accompanying surrealist video and short story. Sometimes in life, we need to eliminate a version of ourselves, that we might have been very attached to, in order to move forward, to stop a pattern. To stop repeating the same behaviors, the same choices. We need to let go of a part of ourselves, of our frustrations, of our past.
Her previous single Mutant Fur was released on April 23, 2021 with an accompanying surrealist video and short story. It explores the capacity of adaptation, from an absolute point of view, as being a key feature for survival of species. It was featured on Spotify Playlists Montréal Chill and Fresh Finds: Experimental.
Dontmesswithjuan and her record label SONO Music Group just released her debut album Juan & the Pursuit of Happiness on which each single represents a level into fictional character Juan’s quest to shed light on his questions of purpose.
ABOUT SONO MUSIC GROUP
SONO Music Group is a record label and a collective of professionals aiming to empower artists by working on projects they personally love as a collaborative family. “Sono” in Italian means ‘I am’, in Latin means ‘sound'.
Providing services globally, SONO aims to embrace music while inspiring an outward thinking, making people enthusiastic about a world that has no boundaries, by communicating through music.
SONO services include A&R, music production, marketing and promotion, artist branding, radio & PR, global distribution and analytics.
SONO is dedicated to connect artists and creatives globally, and to leave the world more colorful than we found it.
