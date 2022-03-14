Houston Bakery Founded by Holocaust Survivors Bakes to Support Ukraine & Exceeds Goal in Two Days
Original Goal of 1000 Cookies and $2500 Donation Achieved in 2 days – Now Goal is 10,000 Cookies/$25,000
Our families know the pain of being forced from your home due cruel wars. We were surprised by the demand for our Ukrainian inspired cookies and now hope to sell 10,000 and raise $25,000 to help.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owners of Three Brothers Bakery, in Houston, Texas, understand what it means to be forced from your home as 5th generation baker Bobby Jucker’s father, uncles and aunt survived the Holocaust concentration camps and came to the United States as refugees. His wife, Janice, also had a grandmother and grandfather who were forced out of the Ukraine by the Russian Czar’s henchmen and arrived as refugees.
They knew they had to do something to help, so they decided to bake. They chose a heart with the colors of the Ukrainian flag and hoped they would sell 1000 cookies. 50% of proceeds are being donated to Ukrainian relief efforts of the Jewish Federations of North America, who hope to raise $20,000,000. So the Juckers thought they would be happy to raise $2500 toward the cause. They sold 1000 cookies in two days. Now they have revised their goal to 10,000 cookies which would equal $25,000 – the largest bake sale fundraiser they have ever held.
The Ukrainian inspired heart cookies can be picked up at one of their three stores; six packs of cookies can be ordered online for pickup or one dozen packs can be ordered online for shipping in the United States.
About Three Brothers Bakery
The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who happen to be bakers®.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation scratch bakers produce a full line of breads, pastries, cookies, specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom cakes.
Three Brothers Bakery’s pecan pie was named “the Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine multiple times; bakery owner, Bobby Jucker, competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on other national food shows. Three Brothers Bakery was named 2020 and 2021 Best of the Best Bakery by Houston Chronicle Readers, one of “America’s 20 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal in 2016 and in 2017 blue ribbon champion at the American Pie Council’s National Pie Championship for their key lime pie in that category, and in 2018, the bakery’s Pumpecapple Pie Cake was featured on BuzzFeed’s ‘Worth It’ web series. In 2019, the bakery won the SBA’s Family-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Houston division and in 2020 Janice Jucker was named by the Houston Business Journal one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs.
In 2018, Three Brothers Bakery received the SBA Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery and encourages everyone to “shop disaster zones” to help small businesses recover after disasters.
Follow Three Brothers Bakery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for Houston area news, information and events.
Three Brothers Bakery Decorating Ukrainian Inspired Heart Cookies