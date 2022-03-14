Houston Bakery Founded by Holocaust Survivors Bakes to Support Ukraine & Exceeds Goal in Two Days

About

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who happen to be bakers®.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation, award winning, scratch bakers produce a full line of breads, pastries, cookies, specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes. The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine multiple times; bakery owner, Bobby Jucker, competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on other national food shows. Three Brothers Bakery was named one of “America’s 20 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal in 2016 and in 2017 blue ribbon champion at the American Pie Council’s National Pie Championship for their key lime pie in that category, and in 2018, the bakery’s Pumpecapple Pie Cake was featured on BuzzFeed’s ‘Worth It’ web series. In 2019, the bakery won the SBA’s Family-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Houston division and in 2020 Janice Jucker was named by the Houston Business Journal one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs. In 2018, Three Brothers Bakery received the SBA Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery and encourages everyone to “shop disaster zones” to help small businesses recover after disasters. Follow Three Brothers Bakery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for Houston area news, information and events.

