Vote Your Tastebuds During the 2020 Presidential Cookie Poll at Three Brothers Bakery
The 2020 Presidential Cookie Poll is Now Open at Three Brothers Bakery in Houston, Texas.
We have always had great voter turnout...It is fun to see the trends in different parts of Houston, and this year we’re adding online and shipping, so we can watch the trends across the country”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is officially election season, and Three Brothers Bakery in Houston, TX, has brought back their Presidential Cookie Poll. They encourage their customers to come in or shop online and vote for their favorite presidential candidate with their purchase of cookies with edible scans of hand drawn caricatures of Biden, Trump and for the undecideds vote for the bakery favorite – their own Gingy.
— 5th Generation Baker, Bobby Jucker
Each week, via their social media channels, the bakery will post the results for their stores and national shipments. “We are having fun with the Presidential Cookie Poll for the third time, and it has always had great voter turnout,” laughed 5th generation baker, Bobby Jucker. “It is fun to see the trends in different parts of Houston, and this year we’re adding online and shipping, so we can watch the trends across the country,” explained Jucker.
People who want to participate in the poll can shop online or come to one of their three stores located at 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 77025; 12393 Kingsride Lane, 77024 or 4606 Washington Avenue, 77007.
For more information about Three Brothers Bakery or the 2020 Presidential Cookie Poll contact Janice Jucker at 713.299.2139 or media(at)3brothersbakery(dot)com.
About Three Brothers Bakery
The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who happen to be bakers®.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation scratch bakers produce a full line of breads, pastries, cookies, specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes.
The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine multiple times; bakery owner, Bobby Jucker, competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on other national food shows. Three Brothers Bakery was named one of “America’s 20 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal in 2016 and in 2017 blue ribbon champion at the American Pie Council’s National Pie Championship for their key lime pie in that category, and in 2018, the bakery’s Pumpecapple Pie Cake was featured on BuzzFeed’s ‘Worth It’ web series. In 2019, the bakery won the SBA’s Family-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Houston division and in 2020 Janice Jucker was named by the Houston Business Journal one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs.
In 2018, Three Brothers Bakery received the SBA Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery and encourages everyone to “shop disaster zones” to help small businesses recover after disasters.
Janice Jucker
Three Brothers Bakery
+1 713-299-2139
