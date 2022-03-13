21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Sweeney circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

22 March 2004

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Philip J. Sweeney, effective May 1, 2004.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, circuit judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk's Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court's offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary's website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the word "Circuit Courts" and then select 21st Circuit, St. Louis County.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. April 16, 2004, to be considered by the commission. New applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview. Applicants who have previously submitted a circuit application for Judge Block's vacancy need only submit a letter to each commissioner by 5 p.m. April 16, 2004, if they desire to have their previous application considered.

The commission will meet April 23, 2004, to select three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Bob Holden, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Sherri B. Sullivan of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Daryl L. Cothran, Thomas M. Lang, Matt McCormick and Gerald Noce.

Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.

Contact: Laura Roy

(314) 539-4300