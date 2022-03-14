Lessons from Covid: Kona Bay Hawaii Expands Outreach to U.S. Market After Catering to the Japan Market Since 2001

Kusuo "KC" Kiuchi at the entrance to his aloha shirt shop in Waikiki, Kona Bay Hawaii A male model wears a green Kona Bay Hawaii aloha shirt in Downtown Honolulu. A male model with red Kona Bay Hawaii aloha shirt in Waikiki with Diamond Head in background.

“KC” Kiuchi had to close his Waikiki aloha shirt store for 2 years – while still paying rent - when his Japanese customers disappeared during the pandemic.

We are one of the few remaining independent aloha shirt makers that craft the shirts the original way with quality fabric from Japan...and every cut, stitch, and shell button added is done in Hawaii.” — Kusuo “KC” Kiuchi, Owner