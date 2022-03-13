Middlesex Barracks // VCOR / Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 22A3001396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/12/22 2109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: David Mercia
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential assault that took place on VT RT 14 in Calais. Troopers made contact with David Mercia and after further investigation determined he was in violation of court issued conditions of release and operated a motor vehicle in a reckless manner. Mercia was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and was released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
