Middlesex Barracks // VCOR / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/12/22 2109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: David Mercia

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential assault that took place on VT RT 14 in Calais. Troopers made contact with David Mercia and after further investigation determined he was in violation of court issued conditions of release and operated a motor vehicle in a reckless manner. Mercia was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and was released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191