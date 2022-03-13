Elevate Idaho Monthly WorkshopMar16

Join Elevate Idaho again for its monthly SBIR/STTR Workshop on Wednesday, March 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT.
The webinar will focus on getting university technologies to market. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization.
