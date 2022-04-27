New Book Brings New Light to Neurologic Foundations of Orgasm, 'More Sex, Less Drugs : A View to the Future'

You can have more sex, and less drugs, overcoming childhood, illness, and disability

Regain a positive sex life, increase sexual interest, arousal, and ability to have orgasms despite life's challenges, history, disability, or medical conditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Sex: Less Drugs available now on Amazon, provides a new theory for the neurologic pathways which result in people’s ability to have orgasms and a means to allow people to regain their sexual pleasure.

In this groundbreaking book, Marcalee Alexander, MD describes a study of people living with spinal cord injuries and how many are able to maintain the ability to have orgasm despite a complete lack of sensation in the genital area. By examining the accompanying bodily changes that occur during orgasms and integrating this information with the phenomenon of nongenital orgasms, author Marcalee Alexander, MD presents a theory of how orgasms may occur.

By discussing the sympathetic chain and ganglia impars, well-known parts of the nervous system to which little attention has been paid, she discusses how these important parts of the nervous system may create a pathway for orgasm. In synthesizing this material, she also discusses the chakras and the possibilities of nongenital orgasm, and how mindfulness and physiologic responses may facilitate these responses.

Still in More Sex, Less Drugs, Alexander also provides a straightforward way to understand how our sexuality can be impacted by different life events and what we can do to avoid negative consequences. Most importantly she describes how common medications many of us take such as antidepressants, pain meds, and blood pressure medications result in sexual disturbances and describes what steps we can take to remedy these side effects.

Throughout the book, she also describes how the use of the word "compassion" can serve as a springboard to understanding your own sexuality and what you can do to improve your functioning. The book is also designed in a self-help fashion.

Dr. Marcalee Alexander is a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and has been working in the field of sexuality and disability for over 30 years. Having been funded by the National Institutes of Health to study the impact of specific levels and degrees of spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis on sexual responses, she is one of a handful of people around the world that have studied the sexual responses of people with disabilities in a laboratory, akin to the groundbreaking work of Masters and Johnson.

Realizing the difficulties persons with disabilities have in maintaining their quality of life, Alexander founded and is the president of Sustain Our Abilities, a nonprofit that brings together consumers and professionals internationally to share education without borders about the need to respond to climate change.

All proceeds from More Sex, Less Drugs will go to support the Green Renaissance Accelerating a Healthy Atmosphere for Mankind, and Sustain Our Abilities.