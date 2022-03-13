HOV Lanes Reopen Northbound in Pittsburgh and Ross

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in the northbound (outbound) direction in the City of Pittsburgh and Ross Township, Allegheny County, Saturday, March 12, 2022.

