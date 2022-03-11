Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Revoking Permanent Normal Trade Relations with Russia

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after President Biden announced that the United States and our allies will be revoking permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) from Russia:

 

“Today, America and our allies take a strong step to further isolate Russia from the global economy.  By revoking permanent normal trade relations from Russia, and doing so with an historic level of coordination with our partners abroad, we will further counter Putin‘s diabolical aggression against the people of Ukraine.

 

Thanks to the leadership of Congressmen Lloyd Doggett and Earl Blumenauer, as well as Ways and Means Chairman Richie Neal and Ranking Member Kevin Brady, the House is already ready with legislation to revoke PNTR from Russia in coordination with the President and our allies.  This measure builds on the bipartisan package the House passed on Wednesday that bans Russian oil and energy products and takes further steps to isolate Russia in the world for its brutal assault on Ukraine. 

 

“When the House returns next week, we will take up legislation to formalize this revocation, and it is our hope that it will receive a strong, bipartisan vote.  Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked war is an attack on the Ukrainian people and an attack on democracy — and the House remains steadfast in our commitment to partnering with President Biden and our allies to level swift, severe punishment and stand with the Ukrainian people.”

 

