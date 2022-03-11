Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking one year since the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law: “One year ago, amid the darkness of the pandemic, President Biden proudly signed into law Congressional Democrats’ American Rescue Plan. This historic legislation served as a beacon of hope for millions of families: putting our nation on the path to crush the pandemic by getting shots in arms, money in pockets, workers safely back on the job and children safely back at school. “Democrats’ Rescue Plan, passed without a single Republican vote, changed the course of our fight against the pandemic. This law saved lives: kickstarting a massive national vaccination program and delivering testing, tracing, PPE and more to communities in need. And it put Americans back on the road to financial security, including through direct payments, assistance to help families stay in their homes, investments in hard-hit small businesses, measures to lift millions of children out of poverty and help for cities and states. Proudly, in the Rescue Plan, Democrats took action to honor our frontline heroes – health care workers, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and food, sanitation and transportation workers — who are the backbone of our economy. “Because of the success of the Rescue Plan, President Biden and Congressional Democrats helped our nation power an extraordinary economic recovery, which has created more than seven million good-paying jobs and slashed unemployment to 3.8 percent. Now, as we reflect on the progress made over the past year, Democrats are hard at work to build on these gains. While Republicans want to hike taxes and rip away health care from families, Democrats are focusing on Building a Better America: lowering families’ costs, increasing their paychecks and creating good-paying jobs.” # # #