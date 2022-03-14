Sabio Group Supports STEM Innovation & Education with Sponsorship of 'Rich Goodwin Airshows' Unique Stunt Plane
Sabio’s sponsorship will support Rich Goodwin Airshows’ innovation efforts and is aimed at encouraging the next generation of STEM Aviators and Engineers
— Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer, Sabio Group
• Sabio and Rich Goodwin – an ex-RAF Tornado pilot – both share a passion for innovation & technology aimed at enhancing customer experience in their respective fields
Sabio Group, the digital CX transformation specialist, is looking to unearth the next generation of STEM aviators and engineers via its sponsorship of a unique, gravity-defying stunt plane.
Sabio – which provides more than 600 customers across 65 countries with CX expertise, technology and insight - will support Rich Goodwin Airshows and its Jett Pitts aircraft in a brand-new partnership.
Rich will be actively promoting Sabio Group’s new brand and logo as he performs stunts at numerous air displays during the UK and Ireland’s busy air show circuit throughout 2022.
The tie-in with Sabio will also support and encourage continuous innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Aviation, with Rich pushing the boundaries of aerobic flying through his custom-made and modified aircraft.
The Jet Pitts “muscle bi-plane" is a unique aircraft, with it being modified structurally to have two LYNX jet turbine engines mounted on the fuselage sides – a first for such an aircraft.
Tim Pickard, Sabio Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “As customer experience specialists, we are continuously aiming to push technology and software boundaries to deliver first-class CX transformation experiences for organisations around the world.
“This partnership with Rich Goodwin Airshows, supporting his custom-made and maintained Jet Pitt biplane, is an extension of that commitment and one that quite literally takes our passion for innovation to new heights – a passion that we both share.
“We are excited to be sponsoring Rich ahead of the UK airshow season in 2022, a sponsorship that we also hope will encourage the next generation of STEM aviators and engineers in the process.”
News of the partnership agreement comes after Sabio launched its new brand and website as it aims to maintain its position at the forefront of the multi-billion-pound customer experience and digital transformation technology industry.
Rich – an ex-RAF Tornado and commercial airline pilot - is famed for his shows having competed and performed in bi-planes for many years. His trademark knife-edge manouvre, where he tips the plane on its side with the wings flying at right angles to the ground, is a crowd favourite on the airshow circuit.
Sabio’s new brand colour and logo will now be emblazoned on the right wing, nose tip and tail of the aircraft during future performances.
Rich said: “I am delighted by the support from Sabio Group. Sabio continuously push the boundaries in digital CX transformation technologies, which mirrors my passion and dedication to innovation within STEM Aviation. For me, this is a perfect match as we are both absolutely committed to supporting innovation and technology advancements in our respective fields.”
He continued: “I am passionate about the challenges involved with the development of my Airshow biplane. The support from Sabio will enable the evolution of the Jet Pitts and inspire our future generations into STEM Aviation.
“This is a really exciting partnership and, with both parties’ having the same shared, fundamental beliefs when it comes to technology innovation, education and leadership, I am delighted to have their support ahead of the upcoming airshow season.”
