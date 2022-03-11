Senate Resolution 240 Printer's Number 1484

PENNSYLVANIA, March 11 - WHEREAS, Reading play scripts out loud has been found to help

at-risk middle school students become better readers; and

WHEREAS, Only 28% of public high schools in high-poverty

areas offer theatre instruction; and

WHEREAS, The Educational Theatre Association envisions every

student will have access to theatre taught by qualified

educators as a vital part of a well-rounded education and is

dedicated to shaping lives through theatre education; and

WHEREAS, Education in the art of dance develops the knowledge

and skills required to create, perform and understand movement

as a means of artistic communication; and

WHEREAS, A comprehensive education in dance includes

improvisation, technique, choreography, performance, observation

and analysis; and

WHEREAS, Dance education engages the artistic processes of

creating, performing and critical analysis by requiring students

to read symbol systems, use critical thinking skills, excel in

nonverbal reasoning and communication, exchange ideas, work

cooperatively and collaboratively with others and interact in a

multicultural society; and

WHEREAS, Student achievement, teacher satisfaction and school

culture are improved through dance education as demonstrated by

increased reading and STEM test scores, improved memory

retention and cognitive connections and enhanced teacher and

school morale; and

WHEREAS, The National Dance Education Organization is

dedicated to advancing dance education for individuals of all

backgrounds; and

WHEREAS, Visual arts education is valuable in developing

divergent and critical thinking, multicultural awareness and

