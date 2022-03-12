PennDOT Updates Restrictions on Several East Central PA Roadways

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating the restrictions on several roadways in the east central PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways: • Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties; • Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; • Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; • Interstate 380 in Monroe County; • US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties; • US 222 in Berks and Lehigh counties; • US 422 in Berks County; • PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties; • PA 309 in Lehigh County.

In addition, Tier 4, Tier 2, and Tier 1 vehicle restrictions are in place on the following interstates and expressways across east-central and southeast Pennsylvania:

Tier 4 vehicle restrictions

• PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.

On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Tier 2 vehicle restrictions

• Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties; • Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; • Interstate 380 in Monroe County. Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and • motorcycles.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions

• Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties; • US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

# # #