Rutland Barracks / LSA, Request for information
Rutland Barracks / LSA, Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4001183
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 12, 2022, at approximately 0827 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30 in Pawlet, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 30 in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a 2022 Honda Accord come to rest on a broken telephone pole caused by the crash. Through investigation, it was learned that after the crash, the male operator got into a black truck with New York registration and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802)773-9101 or by using the anonymous tip line at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.