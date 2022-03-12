Submit Release
Rutland Barracks  / LSA, Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:22B4001183

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola                          

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 12, 2022, at approximately 0827 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30 in Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Under Investigation                                          

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 30 in the Town of Pawlet, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a 2022 Honda Accord come to rest on a broken telephone pole caused by the crash. Through investigation, it was learned that after the crash, the male operator got into a black truck with New York registration and left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802)773-9101 or by using the anonymous tip line at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

 

 

Rutland Barracks / LSA, Request for information

