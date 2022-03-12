Travel Disruptions Due to Winter Storm Quinlan in District 4

Dunmore, PA – Please see below for lane restrictions and closures due to Winter Storm Quinlan:

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna SR 247 Jefferson Township Segment 20 Segment 30 Closed Jack-Knifed Tractor Trailer Saturday, March 12, 2022 2:00 PM Lackawanna Interstate 81 SB ​ Mile Marker 203.1 ​ Lane Restriction Tractor-Trailer Crash Saturday, March 12, 2022 2:00 PM Pike Interstate 84 WB ​ Mile Marker 39 ​ Closed Tractor-Trailer Crash Saturday, March 12, 2022 4:00 PM

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #