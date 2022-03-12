PennDOT Removes More Restrictions in North Central Region

Clearfield, PA – PennDOT has lifted more temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstates in North Central Pennsylvania.

Due to Winter Storm Quinlan impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using Interstate 80 from exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte and on the entirety I-99 earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. PennDOT also lifted speed and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on Route 322 from the I-99 interchange to the Juniata/Perry County line.

These vehicle restrictions reflected Tier 4 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Vehicle restrictions reflecting Tier 2 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan remain in effect on I-80 from exit 161/Bellefonte to mile marker 192 at the Clinton/Union County line. A 45-mph speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction also remains in effect on this stretch of I-80.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

