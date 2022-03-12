Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,222 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Removes Certain Vehicle Restrictions in North Central PA

Clearfield, PA – PennDOT has lifted some temporary restrictions on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstates in North Central Pennsylvania.

Due to Winter Storm Quinlan impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using Interstate 80 from exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte and on the entirety I-99 earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. PennDOT also lifted speed and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on I-80 west of Bellefonte and on the entirety of I-99 in the region.

These vehicle restrictions reflected Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Vehicle restrictions reflecting Tier 4 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan remain in effect on I-80 from exit 161/Bellefonte to mile marker 192 at the Clinton/Union County line. A 45 mph speed limit restriction also remain in effect on Route 322 from the I-99 interchange to the Juniata/Perry County line.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

  MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-360-3838  

# # #

 

You just read:

PennDOT Removes Certain Vehicle Restrictions in North Central PA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.