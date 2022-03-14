FIBA China and SportsEdTV to Jointly Develop Youth Training Videos

Mark Strickland Dunking

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV and Beijing FIBA Basketball Cultural Development Co., LTD (FIBA China) have signed an MOU and agreed to combine their resources to develop FIBA China Youth Training Video Courses in the near future.

Kelvin Fang, Managing Director, FIBA China, noting “China has over 300 million basketball players and we look forward to providing them, their coaches and especially the young athletes coming to the game with SportsEdTV’s advantages and experience in education resources and video course production.”

"What is truly exciting about this significant international understanding is the potential to blend our cinema-quality basketball instruction with China's vast online video webs and apps," said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman, SportsEdTV.

During year one of the effort SportsEdTV will provide FIBA China with Chinese subtitled high-quality basketball training videos regularly and FIBA China will display the free videos on Chinese social media channels.

“When you consider the reported FIBA China 300 million active basketball players are almost as large as the entire population of the USA, the impact of this effort is a major step for SportsEdTV,” added its CEO Victor Bergonzoli.

Following the MOU, FIBA China and SportsEdTV will pursue an official cooperation agreement, in which SportsEdTV is to be designated as a FIBA China Youth Training Technical Supplier and to be granted certain brand exposure rights in FIBA China’s popular Skills Challenge Game and online channels.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN, and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission.

We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. “

To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning. As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.