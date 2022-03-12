The silence of the United Nations encouraged Houthi Militia Use Sana'a Airport as Military Barracks

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activists and researchers confirmed that the Houthi terrorist militia, continues to use Sana'a airport for military and logistical purposes, confirming that the suffering of Yemenis does not concern them, and that the demands to open it are not for humanitarian but rather for military purposes.

The international expert dr.Astrid Stockelberger in a symposium entitled "Sana'a Airport is a Military Base ,held by the European organizations allied for peace in Yemen and the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women, at the University of Geneva, said that :”the Houthi is working on exploiting the suffering of civilians and using civilian objects in its hostilities”.

For his part, the researcher and Professor Adrian Calamel. Middle Eastern Historian & Terrorism Scholar, pointed to the role of Hezbollah and Iran in transforming Sana'a airport into a military barracks. Mr.Calamel said that ,there is strategic coordination between Houthis and Tehran, which was evident in 2014 with the Houthi takeover of Sana'a, after they created an air bridge between Tehran and Sana'a, at a rate of 28 flights per month. Calamel said in his speech, "Since removing the Houthi designation from the US terrorist lists in 2020 and during the first nine months of 2021, they launched 702 attacks on Saudi Arabia, which is equivalent to 78 attacks per month".

For his part, the head of the Yemeni-Dutch Center for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms, Mr.Nasser Al-Qaddari, revealed that large numbers of Iranian and Lebanese experts, were transported through continuous flights from Tehran and Beirut to Sana'a airport and back, considered the targeting of civilians, civilian objects and vital energy facilities by the Houthi militia, a clear evidence of this group's intransigent behavior ,and its insistence on destabilizing regional security and stability.Al-Qadari recommended that the international community, to continue to put pressure on the inclusion of the Houthi militia as a terrorist group to use a civilian airport for military purposes.

In addition, human rights activist Mr.Basem al-Absi considered the continuation of international inaction towards the Houthi militia, giving it an opportunity to challenge that unifying international will and prolong the suffering of Yemenis. He also stressed that the silence of the United Nations encouraged the Houthi militia to continue these hostile actions and violate international humanitarian law. At the conclusion of his speech, Al-Absi called on the United Nations to launch a new approach to confront all Houthi practices.

