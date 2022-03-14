In symposium about Torture in Houthi Prisons, the Released Media Activist Al-Jubeihi, Revealed the torture in Prisons

Houthi militia practiced all kinds of physical and psychological torture, by hanging in the air for a long time and beating with electric wires.” — Mr.Hamza Al-Jubeihi

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The released from the prisons of the Houthi militia, media activist Mr.Hamza Al-Jubeihi, revealed the extent of torture he was subjected to during the five years he spent moving between more than one prison.

Mr.Hamza Al-Jubeihi said, in the symposium entitled Torture in Houthi Prisons, moderated by the researcher and Professor Adrian Calamel. Middle Eastern Historian & Terrorism Scholar, and organized by the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women, in partnership with European organizations allied for peace in Yemen, ” Houthi militia practiced all kinds of physical and psychological torture, by hanging in the air for a long time and beating with electric wires.”

Al-Jubeihi affirmed in his testimony, the crimes of torture he was subjected to, saying,”I suffered bitterly for five years and a month, and I am only an example to other thousands, who have tasted the scourge of torture, especially opinion activists, and anyone who criticizes their crimes against the Yemeni people is an enemy.”

Al-Jubeihi continued in his testimony about what the abductees are subjected inside Houthi prisons, as the detainees were subjected to electric shocks, beatings with sharp instruments such as knives and daggers, punching and slapping, and the practice of psychological torture.

About the extent of psychological torture that The Houthi militia practiced it with him. Al-Jubeihi said, “One of the warders came to me once, and told me that my wife and children, my father and my mother were injured in a traffic accident.”

Mr.Hamza al-Jubeihi explained that,the head of the Houthi prisoners’ committee, Abdul Qadir al-Murtadha, and his deputy, Murad Qassem, are supervising the direct torture of prisoners, wondering; How can he be responsible for the prisoners' file and negotiate a humanitarian issue when he is the one who tortures.

He revealed the deaths of detainees in Houthi prisons due to torture, and medical negligence. Al-Jubahi denounced the international silence on the crimes committed by the Houthi inside prisons, stressing the need to include them in the lists of global terrorism.

The head of the Human Rights Association, Mr.Faisal Al-Kaify, confirmed that human rights defenders were subjected to repression in Yemen by the Houthi militia, which he said represented a danger to them.

Al-Kaify attributed the Houthi militia's suppression of the voice of human rights defenders, to muting and ending the free voice that expresses the truth and demands for rights and rejects their practices.He also revealed the militia's support for organizations that work to shade public opinion and cover up the violations it carries out.

Al-Kaify continued, "The militias issued unfair sentences, including death sentences, against 4 journalists, and closed many media agencies and human rights organizations."

Al-Kaify demanded an immediate and urgent halt to all campaigns of arrests, kidnappings, enforced disappearances and restrictions on human rights defenders, and the disclosure of all prisons and secret detention centers of the Houthi terrorist militia.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the International Cohesion for defending Rights and Liberties, Mr.Magdi Al-Akwa, considered torture and enforced disappearance the most prominent tools of the Houthi militia to subjugate and intimidate society.

Al-Akwa affirmed that, the Houthi militia spreads terror as a policy to spread their ideology by force and coercion, and to silence any other voice that opposes or disagrees with it in opinion.

Al-Akwa said that,” the most affected of the kidnapped were women, as they were forced to admit that they were part of prostitution networks for the benefit of their opponents, and this charge destroys the life and future of women in Yemen and affects their relatives in general.

And he confirmed that, If the Houthi militia is not classified as a terrorist group, the militia will continue its violations against Yemenis.

