Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Simple Assault, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000937/22B2000939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno and Trooper Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3/11/22, 2026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Bethel

VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault, Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Campbell

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/11/22 at approximately 2026 hours there was a report of an assault in a residence on Route 107 in the Town of Bethel. While Troopers were in route, the victim advised that the assailant was Campbell and had left the residence in his vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined Campbell entered the victim’s residence, assaulted them, and left the scene.  Vermont State Police received an update that Campbell’s vehicle was located and was at a separate address in Royalton, VT.   Troopers responded to the location where Campbell was located.  During the investigation, Troopers discovered Campbell was also under the influence of alcohol.  Campbell was taken into custody for the charges and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for processing.  Campbell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 03/14/22 to answer to the charges and released on conditions of release.      

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

