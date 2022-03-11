About 3,400 People not yet Provided the Proof of Life, the Relevant Payment to be Suspended from April

MACAU, March 11 - According to the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao), there are about 140,000 beneficiaries receiving old-age and disability pension this year, and about 3,400 of them have yet to provide the proof of life. The FSS reminds that according to the law, beneficiaries of old-age and disability pension must provide the proof of life every year, otherwise their benefit payment will be affected. For this reason, beneficiaires who have not provided the proof of life must complete the formalities by the end of March, otherwise the relevant payment will be suspended from April.

In order to facilitate beneficiaries to provide the proof of life, beneficiaries, whether in or outside Macao, may log in to “My Government Account of the Macao SAR” mobile application with “My Government Account of the Macao SAR” account, and provide the proof of life without leaving their homes, through facial recognition techonology. Through this method, not only can a beneficiary provide the proof of life to the FSS, he/she may also provide it to the Social Welfare Bureau and the Pension Fund at the same time.

In addition, beneficiaries may also bring a valid personal Macao SAR Resident ID Card and provide the proof of life through self-service machines set up at about 50 locations across Macao, or provide the proof in person at a service point of the FSS.

For beneficiaries who have limited mobility or who live outside Macao, besides using “My Government Account of the Macao SAR” mobile application, they may also ask someone to submit the relevant supporting documents in person for them or by mail to the FSS to provide the proof of life. In addition, beneficiaries residing in Guangdong Province may also bring a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card to a social insurance agency of any level in Guangdong Province to provide the proof of life, and the data will be sent by the Guangdong side directly to Macao Social Security Fund.

To know more about the relevant information, please visit the "Proof of Life" page on the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.