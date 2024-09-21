Candidate for CE election to present political platform on 28 September

MACAU, September 21 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election will host a “presentation and question-and-answer session on the political platform of the candidate for the post of Chief Executive”. The session will take place on 28 September (Saturday), from 10am to 1pm, at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The Chief Executive election will be held on 13 October. According to the Chief Executive Election Law, the official campaigning period will run from after the stroke of midnight on 28 September until the stroke of midnight on 11 October.

To enable members of the Chief Executive Election Committee to understand the candidate’s political platform and engage in discussion with him, the Electoral Affairs Commission will host a presentation and question-and-answer session on the first day of the official campaigning period. All members of the Chief Executive Election Committee are invited to attend.

The Electoral Affairs Commission has already sent invitations to all 400 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee to join the session on 28 September. To participate in the event, members are requested to bring their Chief Executive Election Committee member card, issued by the Electoral Affairs Commission. They should arrive at the main entrance of the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex between 9am and 10am for registration purposes.

During the session on 28 September, members of the Chief Executive Election Committee interested in raising questions to the candidate to the Chief Executive post can register on the spot. The Electoral Affairs Commission will draw lots to determine the list of participants and the order in which each will ask questions. Each member may speak for up to two minutes.

The 28 September session will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). Members of the public also have the option of watching the session online via the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau website (www.gcs.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/macaogcs); and the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).