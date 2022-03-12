Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet March 17

Cheyenne, Wyo –The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Thursday, March 17, 2022, for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.
