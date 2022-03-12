Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,503 in the last 365 days.

Shares lose ground due to pillars, oil stocks

VIETNAM, March 12 -  

A motorbike is filled at a petrol station under the Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), in the southern province of Ninh Thuận. VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử

HÀ NỘI - Shares lost ground on Friday due to the sharp fall of pillar stocks and the oil and gas stock group.

The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) declined 0.85 per cent to close at 1,466.54 points. The index had gained 0.36 per cent to close Thursday at 1,479.08 points. 

The market’s breadth remained positive with 295 gainers and 164 losers.

Liquidity increased compared to Thursday's session with over 878 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ28 trillion (US$1.2 billion).

The benchmark lost ground as some pillar stocks made strong decreases. The VN30-index lost 0.88 per cent, to 1,477.14 points.

Eight of HoSE’s 30 biggest stocks in market capitalisation in the VN30 basket increased, while 22 stocks declined.

The VN-Index's loss was broadened due to the fall of blue-chips. The largest company by market capitalisation Vingroup (VIC) dropped 0.1 per cent. Its two arms Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE) declined 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.  

Energy stocks suffered selling pressure with losers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), PVPower (POW), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD), Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC) and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS).

The banking group differentiated gainers including Vietinbank (CTG), Sacombank (STB), Vietcombank (VCB), Military Bank (MBB), Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BID). Losers, however, were Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), Techcombank (TCB), Eximbank (EIB) and VPBank (VPB).

Fertiliser stocks recorded gains with gainers being Lâm Thao Fertilisers And Chemicals JSC (LAS) up 1.3 per cent, and Petro Việt Nam Cà Mau Fertiliser JSC (DCM) up 3.7 per cent.

Twenty-one out of 25 sector indices on the stock market made losses, including real estate, securities, wholesale, retail, food and beverage, construction, seafood processing, insurance and logistics.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) finished lower, with a drop of 1.22 per cent, to 442.20 points.

The index had risen 0.68 per cent, to close Thursday at 447.64 points.

More than VNĐ4 trillion worth of shares were traded on the northern market, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 169 million shares. — VNS

You just read:

Shares lose ground due to pillars, oil stocks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.