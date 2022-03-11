Audio: Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Podcast for March 11
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, discusses Senate Bill 678, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department; Senate Bill 680, which is now included on Senate Bill 649, and would place a limit on the growth in assessments of residential real property; and Senate Bill 1061, a measure that would authorize sports wagering.
- Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 678, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department, has been given Missouri Senate approval. Luetkemeyer-1-031022 (:26) Q: that’s well overdue.
- Senator Luetkemeyer adds Senate Joint Resolution 38 would, upon voter approval, modify constitutional provisions relating to funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners. Luetkemeyer-2-031022 (:19) Q: for the KCPD.
- Senator Luetkemeyer also says Senate Bill 680, which is now included on Senate Bill 649, would place a limit on the growth in assessments of residential real property. Luetkemeyer-3-031022 (:21) Q: of their home.
- Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 1061, a measure that would authorize sports wagering, was heard in committee this week. Luetkemeyer-4-031022 (:22) Q: to our schools.