Audio: Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Podcast for March 11

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, discusses Senate Bill 678, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department; Senate Bill 680, which is now included on Senate Bill 649, and would place a limit on the growth in assessments of residential real property; and Senate Bill 1061, a measure that would authorize sports wagering.

  1. Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 678, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department, has been given Missouri Senate approval. Luetkemeyer-1-031022  (:26)  Q: that’s well overdue.
  2. Senator Luetkemeyer adds Senate Joint Resolution 38 would, upon voter approval, modify constitutional provisions relating to funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners. Luetkemeyer-2-031022  (:19)  Q: for the KCPD.
  3. Senator Luetkemeyer also says Senate Bill 680, which is now included on Senate Bill 649, would place a limit on the growth in assessments of residential real property. Luetkemeyer-3-031022  (:21)  Q: of their home.
  4. Senator Luetkemeyer says Senate Bill 1061, a measure that would authorize sports wagering, was heard in committee this week. Luetkemeyer-4-031022  (:22)  Q: to our schools.

