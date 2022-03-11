Audio: Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Podcast for March 11

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, discusses Senate Bill 678, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to funding for the Kansas City Police Department; Senate Bill 680, which is now included on Senate Bill 649, and would place a limit on the growth in assessments of residential real property; and Senate Bill 1061, a measure that would authorize sports wagering.

Luetkemeyer-Podcast-031022

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Link As: