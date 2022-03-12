Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack honored by Women's Transportation Seminar Michigan Chapter

Contact:

MDOT Office of Communications

ST. IGNACE, Mich. ­- Kim Nowack, Mackinac Bridge director, has been named Woman of the Year by the Michigan Chapter of the Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS).

The award "honors a woman who is an outstanding role model and has contributed to the advancement of women and minorities in transportation." The award was presented to Nowack during the WTS Michigan Chapter's 2022 Scholarship and Recognition Awards Banquet March 10 in Howell.

Past Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) member (2014-18) Barbara Arens (who also is a WTS Michigan Chapter past president, WTS Central Region Council member, and WTS International Foundation Board member) assisted with the nomination.

"I have admired Kim Nowack for her professionalism, her technical knowledge, her leadership, and commitment to share her knowledge with future generations about careers in engineering," Arens said. "She is a humble and admirable leader, representing women and our industry well as the executive secretary of the MBA and our iconic bridge. The WTS Michigan Chapter is proud to honor her as WTS Michigan Chapter Woman of the Year."

MBA Chairman Patrick "Shorty" Gleason echoed that praise. "This award is wonderful acknowledgment of Kim's reputation as a very skilled and knowledgeable engineer. We're so proud of her many accomplishments," Gleason said. "Kim has done so much for the Mackinac Bridge and is a terrific role model for youth who are considering careers in engineering."

Nowack was the chief engineer at the bridge beginning in 2002 and was named to her current post in 2019. A Grand Rapids native and St. Ignace resident, she is a member of the International Cable Supported Bridge Operators Association and a 1985 graduate of Michigan Technological University.

Prior to her tenure at the bridge, she held several positions with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), including stints as a general engineer with the department's construction division in Kalamazoo; project design, construction and assistant resident engineer in St. Ignace; and delivery engineer in MDOT's Newberry Transportation Service Center (TSC).

Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack (center) receives the WTS Michigan Woman of the Year Award from Lauren Warren, PE, PTOE, PMP from Cincar Consulting Group, the WTS Michigan secretary and recognitions chair (left) and Sarah Binkowski, PE, PTOE from HNTB, the WTS Michigan Chapter president (right). (Barbara Arens photo)