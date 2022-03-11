Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nine to the State Emergency Response Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Frances Coyle, Tracie Crawford, Michael Davis, Sam Graves, Sasha Jones, Adam “Shayne” Morgan, Dharma Ramos, Holland Thompson, and Colonel James Wiggins to the State Emergency Response Commission.

Frances Coyle

Coyle, of Tallahassee, is a Policy Coordinator and Budget Chief in the Office of Policy and Budget for the Executive Office of the Governor. She has over 38 years of experience with the State of Florida. Coyle has 12 years of experience overseeing the Division of Emergency Management within the Office of Policy and Budget. Coyle earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Tracie Crawford

Crawford, of Crawfordville, is an Operations Review Specialist at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She is a member of the Wakulla County Historical Society and Order of Sword and Shield. Crawford earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and master’s degree from Pennsylvania State University.

Michael Davis

Davis, of Wesley Chapel, is a Fire Medic at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. He is currently the Chairman of Jobs and Economic Opportunity Commission of Pasco County. Davis earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Petersburg College and his master’s degree from Saint Leo University.

Sam Graves

Graves, of Havana, is an Environmental Administrator at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. He served in the United States Army and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, and the Purple Heart. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and 1/26 Infantry Blue Spaders Association. Graves earned his bachelor’s degree from American Public University.

Sasha Jones

Jones, of Tallahassee, is the Emergency Coordination Officer at the Department of Economic Opportunity. She is a member of the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association, the International Association of Emergency Managers, and the National Emergency Management Association. Jones earned her bachelor’s degree from California State University.

Adam “Shayne” Morgan

Morgan, of Lake City, is the Emergency Management Director for Columbia County Board of County Commissioners. He is currently the Chairman for the North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee and a member of the North Central Florida HazMat Policy Board and Parliamentarian for Florida.

Dharma Ramos

Ramos, of Tampa, is the Director of Safety and Occupational Health for Gopher Resource. Ramos earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her master’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

Holland Thompson

Thompson, of Valrico, is the Director of Health and Safety at Mosaic Phosphates. He served in the United States Army Reserves. Holland earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Institute of Technology.

Colonel James Wiggins

Wiggins, of Tallahassee, is the Agricultural Law Enforcement Director for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He served in the United States Navy and the United States Navy Reserves. He currently serves as the Vice Chair on the Joint Task Force on State Agency Law Enforcement Communications and is a member on the Domestic Security Oversight Council, State Law Enforcement Chiefs Association, and Florida Police Chiefs Association. Wiggins earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of West Florida.