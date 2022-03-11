Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Robert “Bob” Ward to the Florida Talent Development Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert “Bob” Ward to the Florida Talent Development Council, designating him as Chair.

 

Robert “Bob” Ward

Ward, of Saint Petersburg, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Council of 100. Previously, Ward served for over 26 years in the public sector. He was chief of staff twice for Florida House of Representatives Speakers Rubio and Bense, an education policy advisor to Governor Jeb Bush, a deputy assistant secretary with the Department of Education, an administrator with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and a county deputy tax collector. Ward earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

