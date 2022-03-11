Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the State Board of Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Esther Byrd and Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie to the State Board of Education.

 

Esther Byrd

Byrd, of Neptune Beach, is currently the Legal Assistant and Office Manager for the Law Office of Cord Byrd, P.A. She previously served in the United States Marine Corps from 2002-2010.

 

Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie

Dr. Christie, of Key Biscayne, is a Radiologist in the Miami Area. She is currently the Senior Policy Advisor for The Catholic Association and the Treasurer of the Catholic Association Foundation. Dr. Pozo Christie earned her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Miami.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

