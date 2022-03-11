Miya's Law Moves To The Governor's Desk

FLORIDA, March 11 - TALLAHASSEE – SB 898, known as “Miya’s Law,” sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) and Representative Robin Bartleman (D – Weston), now having unanimously passed in both chambers, moves to the Governor’s desk where it awaits signature into law. The bill would improve tenant safety in apartment buildings through required enhanced background screenings of employees.

“Today marks an important milestone for Miya’s Law and bringing us one step closer to establishing vital protections for renters. This bill will honor Miya Marcano, 19, a college student who was senselessly killed last year by a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where she resided. Although Miya’s family will never get justice and nothing can bring back their daughter, I do hope with the passing of Miya’s Law this will bring some peace to the family and knowing that their daughter’s death was not in vain,” said Stewart.

The bill reinforces requirements regarding access to individual units. It increases the required notice to 24 hours, and requires apartments to establish policies for the issuance and return of all master keys. Apartments will also maintain a key log to ensure that access is only given to authorized individuals at authorized times. The bill also includes a new provision prohibiting hourly rentals of lodging establishments, in an effort to curb human trafficking.

“This bill will not bring Miya back, but is will bring a greater sense of security for Florida’s 2 million renters,” added Representative Robin Bartleman, House sponsor of the bill. “Thank you to Miya’s family, the Miya Marcano Foundation, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and Representative Scott Plakon. This session has been so divisive, but when it comes to the safety of Floridians, of our college students moving into their first apartment or our seniors residing in apartment communities, this Legislature takes swift, bipartisan action. I urge Governor DeSantis to honor Miya’s name and sign this potentially lifesaving legislation into law.”

