Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,494 in the last 365 days.

Public comment now open for 2022-23 migratory game bird season proposals

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on proposed migratory game bird seasons for 2022-23. Fish and Game staff will present all season proposals to the Commission for review during the April 14 conference call.

Waterfowl hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. Deadline to comment is March 23.

Fish and Game will also be hosting a virtual open house during the lunch hour on March 16 to provide an additional opportunity for season setting information. The virtual open house will be streamed on Zoom at 12 p.m. MDT. Fish and Game staff will provide information on season proposals, followed by a live Q&A where hunters can ask questions via the Q&A feature.

Those interested can attend the webinar here: https://zoom.us/j/97135286203

The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons during its April 14 conference call.

You just read:

Public comment now open for 2022-23 migratory game bird season proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.