U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Route 272 (Christine Road) Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Route 272 (Christine Road) will encounter lane closures in Chester County for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Kennett and Pennsbury townships for milling operations; and

Route 272 (Christine Road) between Herr Drive and the Lancaster County line in West Nottingham Township for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

