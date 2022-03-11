Several State Highway Interchange Ramps Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists on several state highway interchange ramps will experience intermittent lane closures in Bucks County on Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

The Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township;

The Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield;

The U.S. 1 and Stony Hill Road Interchange in Falls Township;

The U.S. 13 and Tyburn Road Interchange in Falls Township;

The U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township; and

The U.S. 13 and U.S. 1 Interchange in Falls Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

