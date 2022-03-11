SCHEDULE UPDATE: Route 51 Emergency Repairs

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing a schedule update for the emergency repair work on the bridge carrying Route 51 over I-70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County weather dependent.

Work requiring overnight closures has been completed ahead of schedule and no longer anticipated. No work will be performed tonight Friday, March 11 or over the weekend due to the anticipated winter weather arriving this weekend.

Beginning Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. motorists can expect the following traffic restrictions as needed:

Single-lane restrictions in each direction on I-70 between the Uniontown (Exit 46A) and Pittsburgh (Exit 46B).

Single lane restrictions and intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less on southbound Route 51 between the Washington and New Stanton off-ramps.

Ramp closure of the westbound I-70 off-ramp to southbound Route 51. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted detour:

Ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound Route 51

Continue on westbound I-70

Take the Arnold City exit (Exit 44)

Make a left onto Indian Hill Road

Turn left onto the ramp for eastbound I-70

Follow eastbound I-70 to the southbound Route 51/Uniontown exit (Exit 46A)

End detour

For additional details related to these impacts and detour information, please visit the I-70 Projects website.

The project is necessary to repair a beam on the bridge carrying Route 51 over I-70 that was damaged by an over-height vehicle. The work and associated restrictions will be weather dependent. The majority of the project is anticipated to conclude in late March.

The prime contractor is the Amelie Construction.

