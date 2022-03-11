Bridge Replacement Work Begins Monday in Cameron County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a Cameron County bridge begins Monday, March 14. The bridge spans the Driftwood Branch of the Sinnemahoning Creek on Route 4004 in Shippen Township.

Preliminary work includes mobilizing equipment and installing erosion and sedimentation controls. Flaggers in the roadway will direct traffic while these preliminary operations take place. The contractor will also construct a temporary roadway for traffic to use during demolition of the existing structure and construction of the new one.

Once preliminary operations are complete, the contractor will direct traffic onto the temporary roadway. Temporary stop and yield signs will be installed, and traffic will alternate across the temporary roadway for the duration of the project.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Built in 1971, the existing structure is 51-feet long and carries an average of 79 vehicles daily.

Overall work includes demolition of the existing structure, construction of its replacement and approximately 540-feet of roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, guide rail replacement and miscellaneous construction.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $1.6 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

