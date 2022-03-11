PennDOT, Safety Partners Urge Sober Driving During St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Initiative

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Watsontown Police Department gathered today at the Watson Inn in Watsontown to combat impaired driving as part of a St. Patrick's Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

As part of the event, participants will distribute safe driving reminders on take-out items through St. Patrick's Day, March 17. The educational outreach looks to reduce impaired-driving crashes and fatalities during the St. Patrick's Day holiday and beyond.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick with PSP was among the speakers at the event, "The Pennsylvania State Police are going to be on heavy patrol during the St. Patrick's Day holiday so ensure that you use ride sharing services, designate a driver or stay put if you are too intoxicated to drive."

According to preliminary PennDOT data, during the 2021 St. Patrick's Day holiday period beginning at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 12 running through 6:00 AM on Thursday, March 18, there were 213 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in nine fatalities.

Motorists are reminded that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or use public transportation to get home safely. Walking impaired can be just as deadly as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

Party hosts are also reminded to offer plenty of non-alcoholic drinks, encourage designated driving, and even take the keys from anyone who is impaired to ensure a safe holiday.

