HOV Closure Begins Friday Night in Pittsburgh and Ross

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the I-279 and I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in the City of Pittsburgh and Ross Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, March 11, 2022.

The HOV closure will not occur until two hours after the end of the Penguin home game. Motorists should anticipate the HOV lanes to remain closed throughout the duration of the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday in the City of Pittsburgh. Crews will monitor weather conditions and determine when the HOV lanes are safe to reopen.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

