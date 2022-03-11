Submit Release
Sen. Bill White Honored with the 2021 Legislative Advocate of the Year Award from St. Louis Children’s Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, is one of two honored recipients of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s (SLCH) 2021 Legislative Advocate of the Year award for his unwavering commitment to serve, protect and uplift Missouri’s children. The award was presented during a virtual broadcast on March 9.

“As a lifelong advocate for children, adoptive parent and former guardian ad litem, I am humbled and grateful to receive this prestigious award from the guardians of childhood at SLCH,” said Sen. White. “It is an honor to usher policies through the legislative process to protect children, improve their lives and help them reach their full potential.”

Senator White is named a SLCH Legislative Advocate of the Year.

Each year, SLCH honors two individuals who have devoted their personal and professional lives to improve outcomes for children through community involvement, education and legislation.

For more information about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit his Senate website at senate.mo.gov/White.

