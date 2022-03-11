Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of March 7

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Joint Resolution 32, which — upon voter approval — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish; Senate Bill 642, legislation that seeks to establish the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act; Senate Bill 643, a measure that would authorize sports wagering; and Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses.

To download audio, please right click the file name and select Save Target As: