Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of March 7

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Joint Resolution 32, which — upon voter approval — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish; Senate Bill 642, legislation that seeks to establish the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act; Senate Bill 643, a measure that would authorize sports wagering; and Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses.

 

To download audio, please right click the file name and select Save Target As:
  1. Senator Hoskins says Senate Joint Resolution 32, which — upon voter approval — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish, was heard in committee this week. Hoskins-1-031022  (:18)  Q: and harvesting wildlife.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds Senate Bill 642, legislation that seeks to establish the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act, was also heard in committee this week. Hoskins-2-031022  (:11)  Q: State Lottery Commission.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says Senate Bill 643, a measure that would authorize sports wagering, was heard on the same day. Hoskins-3-031022  (:17)  Q: for all consumers.
  4. Senator Hoskins says Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640 is a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses. Hoskins-4-031022  (:20)  Q: Missouri state statute.

