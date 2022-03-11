Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for the Week of March 7
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Joint Resolution 32, which — upon voter approval — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish; Senate Bill 642, legislation that seeks to establish the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act; Senate Bill 643, a measure that would authorize sports wagering; and Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses.
- Senator Hoskins says Senate Joint Resolution 32, which — upon voter approval — would amend the Missouri Constitution to assert the right to hunt and fish, was heard in committee this week. Hoskins-1-031022 (:18) Q: and harvesting wildlife.
- Senator Hoskins adds Senate Bill 642, legislation that seeks to establish the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act, was also heard in committee this week. Hoskins-2-031022 (:11) Q: State Lottery Commission.
- Senator Hoskins also says Senate Bill 643, a measure that would authorize sports wagering, was heard on the same day. Hoskins-3-031022 (:17) Q: for all consumers.
- Senator Hoskins says Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640 is a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses. Hoskins-4-031022 (:20) Q: Missouri state statute.