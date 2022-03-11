Governor Cooper Announces Two Judicial Appointments

Governor Roy Cooper announced two judicial appointments to Superior and District Courts today.

The Honorable Lee Gavin has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19B, serving Randolph County. Judge Gavin was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Vance B. Long. Judge Gavin currently serves as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 19B. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University.

Adam Phillips has been appointed to serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 12, serving Cumberland County. He was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge April Smith. Phillips is currently an Assistant Public Defender and District Court Supervisor in the Cumberland County Public Defender’s Office. Previously, he was the Information and Communication Specialist for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Protection Division. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

