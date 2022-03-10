Lake Cascade and Payette Lake ice conditions - March 10, 2022

On Thursday, March 10 I checked surface and ice conditions on Cascade and Payette Lakes. While conditions remain safe for fishing, recent warm temperatures and rain have dramatically changed the ice profiles on each lake. In particular, much of the "white" ice in previous weeks has been compressed into a more uniform layer of clear ice at both lakes. As of Thursday, very little snow has accumulated on top of the ice - making conditions slick!! Please be careful walking around out there. If you are planning on taking a snowmobile out on Lake Cascade, we highly recommend using "scratchers" or air-cooled machines to avoid overheating. Conditions will likely change a lot over the coming weekend, with air temperatures forecasted to reach 50 degrees on Saturday, and rain and snow coming on Sunday. Remember, on Payette Lake we do not recommend any motorized forms of travel, as ice thickness varies widely.

Lake Cascade

On Lake Cascade, I visited Van Wyck Access area and recorded ice conditions approximately 150 yards from the boat ramp. I measured 16 inches of clear ice underneath 5 inches of white ice and less than an inch of snow. With current ice conditions, travel on the lake is suitable by foot, snowmobile, ATV, or UTV. However, air temperatures are supposed to reach 50 degrees on Saturday, with rain and snow coming on Sunday, so conditions WILL change. Good luck out there! This is the time of year to catch the big ones!!

Payette Lake

On Payette Lake, I visited the Mile High Marina access area and recorded ice conditions approximately 150 yards from the boat ramp. I measured 11 inches of clear ice underneath 5 inches of white ice and 2 inches of snow. Foot travel is the ONLY recommended method on Payette Lake. Please be careful and drill holes to check ice profiles for yourself if visiting other areas of the lake.

Ice conditions and thickness can vary greatly in a given area. Drill holes and check for yourself - use caution and don't go alone. Ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract, as well as near any current from rivers or creeks entering the lake. Be careful out there and watch out for each other!

Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are available at local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall, as well as the Fish and Game offices in McCall and Nampa. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!