Brownville Elementary School Hosts Dr. Seuss “Book Tasting Event”

In conjunction with Dr. Seuss’s birthday recently, Brownville Elementary School held a “Book Tasting Event” for their 3rd and 4th grade students. Organized by Title I Teacher Miss Ivy Stanchfield and Librarian Mrs. Jeannine Lavigne, students were invited to a “5 Star” restaurant to sample an appetizer, main course, and dessert in the form of books!

When they were done sampling, the students were able to take home books to keep courtesy of our Three Rivers Kiwanis, who supplies books for all K-8 students in the MSAD 41 school district.

“The kids had a blast,” said Carol Smith, Brownville Elementary Principal. 

Brownville Elementary

