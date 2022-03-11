2022 State of Main Street Press Conference

Please join State Auditor Julie Blaha for the annual State of Main Street. This is the culmination event following five regional listening sessions in February. The listening sessions brought together the expertise and perspective of local government leaders and our data.

The State of Main Street is an opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear from you directly to ensure our numbers reflect the reality in your community. Listening and learning from each other will lead to better decisions, and better decisions will lead to stronger communities.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

The press conference will be live streamed on YouTube.

Members of the press are invited to join us in-person in the State Capitol Press Conference Room B971.

If you have any questions or would like to attend in person, please contact Megan Thrasher, External Affairs & Engagement Director, at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.